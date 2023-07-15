Minjee Lee will be in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Lee at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Minjee Lee Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Lee has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day three times while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in eight of her last 20 rounds played.

Over her last 20 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Lee has finished in the top five in one of her past five appearances.

In her past five appearances, Lee finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average five times.

Lee has finished in the top 20 in each of her past five tournaments.

Lee has made the cut 12 times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 31 -3 284 0 16 2 2 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Lee last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 49th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 453 yards longer than the 6,561-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Lee has played in the past year (6,584 yards) is 23 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,561).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee finished in the 23rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.31 strokes.

She averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Women’s Open, which was good enough to land her in the 93rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.22).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lee shot better than 82% of the competitors (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Lee did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lee carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.0).

Lee's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the tournament average (3.0).

In that last tournament, Lee's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.4).

Lee ended the U.S. Women’s Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Lee carded four bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Lee Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.