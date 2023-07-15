Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers face the Seattle Mariners and George Kirby, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .206.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 32 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in 4.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 67), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase has had at least one RBI in 19.4% of his games this season (13 of 67), with more than one RBI five times (7.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 games this year (23.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.241
|AVG
|.173
|.278
|OBP
|.229
|.361
|SLG
|.218
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|5
|34/6
|K/BB
|30/8
|1
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Kirby (8-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday, July 7 against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.09), seventh in WHIP (1.040), and 45th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
