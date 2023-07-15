Saturday, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers face the Seattle Mariners and George Kirby, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .206.

Haase has picked up a hit in 32 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in 4.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 67), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Haase has had at least one RBI in 19.4% of his games this season (13 of 67), with more than one RBI five times (7.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 games this year (23.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .241 AVG .173 .278 OBP .229 .361 SLG .218 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 17 RBI 5 34/6 K/BB 30/8 1 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings