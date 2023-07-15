Saturday, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers play the Seattle Mariners and George Kirby, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Blue Jays) he went 2-for-4 with two doubles.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .236.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 53.4% of his 58 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.2% of them.

In 10.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 13 games this season (22.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .240 AVG .230 .262 OBP .280 .413 SLG .425 11 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 10 23/3 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings