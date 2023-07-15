Saturday, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers play the Seattle Mariners and George Kirby, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Blue Jays) he went 2-for-4 with two doubles.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .236.
  • Ibanez has picked up a hit in 53.4% of his 58 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.2% of them.
  • In 10.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ibanez has driven in a run in 13 games this season (22.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 26
.240 AVG .230
.262 OBP .280
.413 SLG .425
11 XBH 11
3 HR 3
7 RBI 10
23/3 K/BB 14/5
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
  • The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
  • Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday, July 7 against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.09), seventh in WHIP (1.040), and 45th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
