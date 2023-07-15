From July 13-16, Adrian Meronk will hit the course at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom to compete in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. It's a par-70 that spans 7,237 yards, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to wager on Meronk at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Adrian Meronk Insights

Meronk has finished under par three times and posted four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Meronk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Meronk has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Meronk has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 35 -2 281 0 4 0 0 $296,170

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,237 yards, 223 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +2.

The courses that Meronk has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,291 yards, while The Renaissance Club will be at 7,237 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +2.

Meronk's Last Time Out

Meronk was rather mediocre over the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.20 strokes to finish in the 37th percentile of the field.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was below average, putting him in the 30th percentile of the field.

Meronk shot better than 85% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Meronk failed to card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Meronk recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.6).

Meronk did not card a birdie or better on a single one of the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open. The field average was 4.1.

At that most recent competition, Meronk's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Meronk ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on three of the six par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 2.9.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Meronk finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Meronk Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

