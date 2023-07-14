J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Tigers have +155 odds to win. A 7-run total is listed for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -190 +155 7 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (40.5%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 10-15, a 40% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 48 of 89 chances this season.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-25 19-25 15-25 24-25 31-37 8-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.