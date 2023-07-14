Friday, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers square off against the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is hitting .305 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

Greene has gotten at least one hit in 75.9% of his games this season (41 of 54), with multiple hits 18 times (33.3%).

In six games this year, he has homered (11.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Greene has had an RBI in 16 games this season (29.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.6%).

He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season (26 of 54), with two or more runs five times (9.3%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .355 AVG .252 .415 OBP .330 .523 SLG .398 10 XBH 8 3 HR 3 9 RBI 10 32/11 K/BB 34/12 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings