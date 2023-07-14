Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter is back in action for the Detroit Tigers versus Luis Castillo and the Seattle MarinersJuly 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Blue Jays) he went 0-for-3.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks while hitting .261.
- In 53.2% of his 47 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has driven home a run in 12 games this season (25.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 15 of 47 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|.333
|AVG
|.181
|.386
|OBP
|.241
|.531
|SLG
|.431
|9
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|12
|19/7
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.93 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks eighth, 1.053 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
