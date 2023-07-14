Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Eric Haase is available when the Detroit Tigers take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .206 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 47.8% of his 67 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 4.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 67), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19.4% of his games this year, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 games this season (23.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.241
|AVG
|.173
|.278
|OBP
|.229
|.361
|SLG
|.218
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|5
|34/6
|K/BB
|30/8
|1
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Castillo (6-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.93), 10th in WHIP (1.053), and 16th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
