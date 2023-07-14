Eric Haase is available when the Detroit Tigers take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .206 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 47.8% of his 67 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 4.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 67), and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 19.4% of his games this year, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 games this season (23.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .241 AVG .173 .278 OBP .229 .361 SLG .218 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 17 RBI 5 34/6 K/BB 30/8 1 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings