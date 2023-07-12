Sky vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 12
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Connecticut Sun (14-5) square off against the Chicago Sky (8-11) at 12:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Sun matchup.
Sky vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-3.5)
|159.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Sun (-3.5)
|159.5
|-170
|+130
|Tipico
|Sun (-3.5)
|159.5
|-170
|+135
Sky vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Sky have covered nine times in 18 games with a spread this year.
- Connecticut has covered the spread seven times this season (7-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Chicago has covered the spread six times this year (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 18 times this season.
- A total of eight Sky games this season have gone over the point total.
