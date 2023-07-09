In the series rubber match on Sunday, July 9, Chris Bassitt will toe the rubber for the Toronto Blue Jays (49-41) as they square off against the Detroit Tigers (39-49), who will counter with Tarik Skubal. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Blue Jays (-125). An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (8-5, 4.09 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 33, or 55%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Blue Jays have gone 28-25 (52.8%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 4-5 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (41.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 26 times in 64 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.