Riley Greene -- hitting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his previous appearance against the Blue Jays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .302.

Greene has picked up a hit in 75.5% of his 53 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.1% of those games.

In 9.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this year (28.3%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.7%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 25 games this season (47.2%), including five multi-run games (9.4%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .353 AVG .252 .416 OBP .330 .500 SLG .398 9 XBH 8 2 HR 3 8 RBI 10 30/11 K/BB 34/12 3 SB 3

