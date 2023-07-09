Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- hitting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his previous appearance against the Blue Jays.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .302.
- Greene has picked up a hit in 75.5% of his 53 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.1% of those games.
- In 9.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this year (28.3%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.7%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (47.2%), including five multi-run games (9.4%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.353
|AVG
|.252
|.416
|OBP
|.330
|.500
|SLG
|.398
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|10
|30/11
|K/BB
|34/12
|3
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bassitt (8-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
