On Sunday, Miguel Cabrera (batting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Read More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .245 with 10 doubles, a home run and 21 walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 58.0% of his 50 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.0% of them.

He has gone deep in one of 50 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year (22.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .263 AVG .228 .355 OBP .303 .375 SLG .278 7 XBH 4 1 HR 0 8 RBI 5 22/12 K/BB 14/9 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings