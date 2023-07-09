On Sunday, Kerry Carpenter (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is hitting .267 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.
  • Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (25 of 46), with multiple hits 11 times (23.9%).
  • In 17.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carpenter has had an RBI in 12 games this season (26.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (32.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 22
.346 AVG .181
.400 OBP .241
.551 SLG .431
9 XBH 8
3 HR 5
9 RBI 12
18/7 K/BB 23/4
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bassitt (8-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.09), 31st in WHIP (1.174), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
