Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kerry Carpenter (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .267 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (25 of 46), with multiple hits 11 times (23.9%).
- In 17.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has had an RBI in 12 games this season (26.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (32.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.346
|AVG
|.181
|.400
|OBP
|.241
|.551
|SLG
|.431
|9
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|12
|18/7
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt (8-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.09), 31st in WHIP (1.174), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
