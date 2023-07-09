The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .230 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

In 30 of 57 games this year (52.6%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.8%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (10.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has driven home a run in 13 games this year (22.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (21 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .230 AVG .230 .252 OBP .280 .390 SLG .425 9 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 10 22/3 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings