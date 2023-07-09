Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Sunday, Akil Baddoo (.067 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Tigers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .224 with seven doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 24 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has homered in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 17 of 50 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.237
|AVG
|.211
|.301
|OBP
|.364
|.355
|SLG
|.310
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|17/7
|K/BB
|19/17
|2
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (8-5) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.09), 31st in WHIP (1.174), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.