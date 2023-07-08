Zach McKinstry -- with a slugging percentage of .433 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 8 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .331 this season while batting .250 with 28 walks and 35 runs scored.

In 60.8% of his games this season (48 of 79), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (13.9%) he recorded more than one.

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (7.6%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 20.3% of his games this year, McKinstry has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .259 AVG .242 .351 OBP .312 .397 SLG .355 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 12 RBI 10 26/16 K/BB 29/12 6 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings