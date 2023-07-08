Saturday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (49-40) and the Detroit Tigers (38-49) at Comerica Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Blue Jays securing the victory. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on July 8.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (7-4) against the Tigers and Matt Manning (2-1).

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 7, Tigers 6.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have won in 29, or 40.3%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (341 total, 3.9 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule