Seamus Power is ready to take part in the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, taking place from July 6- 9.

Looking to bet on Power at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Seamus Power Insights

Power has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has registered a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Power has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

Power has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Power has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 28 -6 280 1 15 3 3 $3.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Power's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 28th.

In his last four attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

Power will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,304 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Power's Last Time Out

Power finished in the 33rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

His 3.92-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 59th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Power was better than only 29% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Power fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Power recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.7).

Power's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

In that last competition, Power's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Power ended the Travelers Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Power finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Power Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.