Miguel Cabrera -- batting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 8 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Comerica Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 10 doubles, a home run and 21 walks while hitting .245.

In 58.0% of his games this season (29 of 50), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (16.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in one of 50 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this season (22.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 50 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .263 AVG .228 .355 OBP .303 .375 SLG .278 7 XBH 4 1 HR 0 8 RBI 5 22/12 K/BB 14/9 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings