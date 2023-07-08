The field for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California will feature Lydia Ko. The par-72 course spans 6,509 yards and the purse is $10,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a bet on Ko at the U.S. Women's Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Lydia Ko Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Ko has scored below par five times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 16 rounds, Ko has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In her past five events, Ko has had an average finish of 44th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Ko has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 17 -9 267 2 16 7 9 $3.3M

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Pebble Beach Golf Links measures 6,509 yards for this tournament, 517 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,026).

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The courses that Ko has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,561 yards, while Pebble Beach Golf Links will be at 6,509 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.07-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was strong, putting her in the 81st percentile of the field.

Ko was better than 46% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Ko shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Ko recorded more bogeys or worse (six) than the tournament average (2.6).

Ko's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the field average of 3.5.

At that most recent outing, Ko's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Ko ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Ko had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.3).

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Ko Odds to Win: +3300

