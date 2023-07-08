As of now the Detroit Lions have been given +2000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

While Detroit ranked worst in the NFL in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as it ranked fourth-best in the NFL (380 yards per game).

At home last season, the Lions were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.

Detroit put up a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-5 record as underdogs.

The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC as a whole.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff had 29 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 catches for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In the passing game for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Alex Anzalone registered 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3000 3 September 24 Falcons - +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2800 11 November 19 Bears - +6600 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +3000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6600 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +4000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 18 January 7 Vikings - +4000

