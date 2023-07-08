After the second round of the John Deere Classic, Kevin Roy is in fifth at -10.

Looking to bet on Kevin Roy at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kevin Roy Insights

Roy has finished below par nine times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Roy has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds.

Roy has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

Roy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 42 -5 280 0 6 0 0 $210,560

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Roy has played in the past year has been 12 yards longer than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Roy's Last Time Out

Roy was in the 94th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the 13th percentile among all competitors.

Roy was better than only 28% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Roy shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Roy had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Roy's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

In that last tournament, Roy's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Roy finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Roy recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Roy Odds to Win: +6000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Roy's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.