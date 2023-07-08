Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- batting .241 with two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 8 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .267 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- In 53.3% of his 45 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (17.8%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 24.4% of his games this year, Carpenter has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (33.3%), including three multi-run games (6.7%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.351
|AVG
|.181
|.407
|OBP
|.241
|.541
|SLG
|.431
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|12
|17/7
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 12th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 19th, and 12 K/9 ranks second.
