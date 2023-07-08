Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Marisnick -- batting .280 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on July 8 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick has three doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks while batting .221.
- Marisnick has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In six games this season (21.4%), Marisnick has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.294
|AVG
|.156
|.324
|OBP
|.206
|.471
|SLG
|.375
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|8/1
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 12th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 19th, and 12 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
