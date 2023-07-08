The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .230 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

In 52.6% of his 57 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.5%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 22.8% of his games this year, Ibanez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this season (36.8%), including four multi-run games (7.0%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .230 AVG .230 .252 OBP .280 .390 SLG .425 9 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 10 22/3 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings