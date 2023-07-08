Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .230 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
- In 52.6% of his 57 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.5%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 22.8% of his games this year, Ibanez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (36.8%), including four multi-run games (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.230
|AVG
|.230
|.252
|OBP
|.280
|.390
|SLG
|.425
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|22/3
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (7-4) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), 19th in WHIP (1.131), and second in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.