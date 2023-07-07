Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .483 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 59 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .332.
- In 47 of 78 games this season (60.3%) McKinstry has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.1%).
- In 7.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has an RBI in 16 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 31 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.259
|AVG
|.242
|.354
|OBP
|.312
|.402
|SLG
|.355
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|25/16
|K/BB
|29/12
|6
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.90 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Manoah starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
