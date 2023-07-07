The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .483 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 59 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .332.

In 47 of 78 games this season (60.3%) McKinstry has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.1%).

In 7.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has an RBI in 16 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 31 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .259 AVG .242 .354 OBP .312 .402 SLG .355 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 12 RBI 10 25/16 K/BB 29/12 6 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings