The Chicago Sky (8-9) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Atlanta Dream (7-8) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

The matchup has no set line.

Sky vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Sky vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 87 Dream 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-11.3)

Chicago (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 163.1

Sky vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Chicago's record against the spread is 9-7-0.

Chicago has seen eight of its 16 games hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

While the Sky rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in points per game with 78.6 (second-worst), they rank sixth in the league with 81.3 points allowed per contest.

Chicago is eighth in the WNBA with 33.9 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 34.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 14.1 turnovers per game, the Sky rank ninth in the WNBA. They force 13.1 turnovers per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Sky are fourth in the WNBA with 7.5 treys per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

The Sky rank best in the WNBA by giving up 6 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, they rank fourth in the league at 32.1%.

Chicago is attempting 47.6 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 69.7% of the shots it has attempted (and 75.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 20.6 treys per contest, which are 30.3% of its shots (and 24.9% of the team's buckets).

