When they host the Atlanta Dream (8-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, July 7, 2023, the Chicago Sky (8-9) will try to build on a three-game winning streak. The Dream have also taken three games in a row.

Sky vs. Dream matchup

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-1.5) 169.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sky (-1.5) 170.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sky (-1.5) 169.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sky (-1.5) 169.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sky vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Sky have covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Dream have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Chicago has an ATS record of 3-2.
  • Atlanta has an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
  • Sky games have hit the over eight out of 16 times this season.
  • A total of 11 Dream games this season have hit the over.

