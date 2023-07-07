Miguel Cabrera -- batting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .248 with 10 doubles, a home run and 20 walks.

Cabrera will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last outings.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 29 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has homered in just one game this season.

In 11 games this year (22.4%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 10 of 49 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .269 AVG .228 .356 OBP .303 .385 SLG .278 7 XBH 4 1 HR 0 8 RBI 5 21/11 K/BB 14/9 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings