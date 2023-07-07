On Friday, Matt Vierling (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .276 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

In 39 of 65 games this year (60.0%) Vierling has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 65), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year (21.5%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.3% of his games this year (21 of 65), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .220 AVG .320 .316 OBP .360 .330 SLG .492 7 XBH 10 2 HR 5 11 RBI 12 17/13 K/BB 30/7 3 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings