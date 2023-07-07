Kerry Carpenter and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays and Alek Manoah on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .275 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 44 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.

Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (18.2%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this year (25.0%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .371 AVG .181 .429 OBP .241 .571 SLG .431 8 XBH 8 3 HR 5 8 RBI 12 16/7 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings