On Thursday, Zack Short (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .221 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Short has recorded a hit in 19 of 44 games this year (43.2%), including four multi-hit games (9.1%).

He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Short has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (22.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (13.6%).

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (18.2%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 18 .246 AVG .182 .303 OBP .280 .391 SLG .295 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 16/6 K/BB 14/6 1 SB 0

