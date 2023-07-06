Player prop bet options for Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Detroit Tigers host the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Lorenzen Stats

The Tigers will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen (2-6) for his 15th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 14 starts this season.

Lorenzen will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Jun. 30 5.0 7 5 5 4 1 vs. Twins Jun. 25 5.0 7 2 2 4 1 vs. Royals Jun. 20 6.0 6 1 1 7 3 vs. Braves Jun. 14 6.0 9 6 6 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 6.2 7 6 6 3 1

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 71 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .225/.307/.402 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 2 2-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 42 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .240/.336/.467 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 2 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

