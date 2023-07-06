Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will play Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in baseball with 80 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Detroit is slugging .365, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with a .228 batting average.

Detroit has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.9 runs per game (330 total runs).

The Tigers are 27th in MLB with a .299 on-base percentage.

The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.

Detroit's pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.268).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Lorenzen has registered six quality starts this season.

Lorenzen will try to continue a 14-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Rockies L 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Away Brendan White Peter Lambert 7/2/2023 Rockies W 14-9 Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics L 1-0 Home Tarik Skubal JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics L 12-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Austin Pruitt 7/6/2023 Athletics - Home Michael Lorenzen Hogan Harris 7/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Alek Manoah 7/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/15/2023 Mariners - Away - -

