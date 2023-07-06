Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Spencer Torkelson (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Athletics.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 71 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .402, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.
- In 59.0% of his games this year (49 of 83), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 83), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.9% of his games this season, Torkelson has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 41.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.211
|AVG
|.237
|.310
|OBP
|.305
|.340
|SLG
|.456
|12
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|9
|14
|RBI
|28
|40/19
|K/BB
|43/17
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.95 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris (2-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.17, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
