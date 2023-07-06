Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Miguel Cabrera (hitting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .248 with 10 doubles, a home run and 20 walks.
- Cabrera enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 49 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (20.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.269
|AVG
|.228
|.356
|OBP
|.303
|.385
|SLG
|.278
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|5
|21/11
|K/BB
|14/9
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.95 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris (2-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.17 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
