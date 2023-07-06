On Thursday, Kerry Carpenter (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Athletics.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has eight doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks while batting .268.

In 53.5% of his 43 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (18.6%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

Carpenter has had an RBI in 10 games this season (23.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (34.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .364 AVG .181 .417 OBP .241 .576 SLG .431 8 XBH 8 3 HR 5 7 RBI 12 15/6 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings