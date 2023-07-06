Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Jake Marisnick and his .476 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is hitting .203 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and three walks.
- In 11 of 27 games this season (40.7%), Marisnick has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In five games this season, Marisnick has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in six of 27 games so far this year.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.250
|AVG
|.156
|.286
|OBP
|.206
|.313
|SLG
|.375
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|5
|8/1
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.95 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Harris (2-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
