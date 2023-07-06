Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 31 of 64 games this season (48.4%) Haase has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.1%).
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (4.7%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Haase has had an RBI in 12 games this year (18.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 64 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.258
|AVG
|.173
|.298
|OBP
|.229
|.392
|SLG
|.218
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|5
|28/6
|K/BB
|30/8
|1
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.95).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris (2-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.