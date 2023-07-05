Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Athletics on July 5, 2023
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Esteury Ruiz and Spencer Torkelson are among the players with prop bets available when the Oakland Athletics and the Detroit Tigers meet at Comerica Park on Wednesday (starting at 6:40 PM ET).
Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has recorded 70 hits with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .224/.308/.397 so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 84 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 42 bases.
- He's slashed .255/.309/.328 on the season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 41 RBI (58 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .240/.338/.471 so far this year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 2
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 29
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
