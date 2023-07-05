Esteury Ruiz and Spencer Torkelson are among the players with prop bets available when the Oakland Athletics and the Detroit Tigers meet at Comerica Park on Wednesday (starting at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 70 hits with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .224/.308/.397 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 2 2-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 84 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 42 bases.

He's slashed .255/.309/.328 on the season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 41 RBI (58 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .240/.338/.471 so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 2 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Esteury Ruiz, Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.