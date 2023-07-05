How to Watch the Tigers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
The Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 24th in MLB action with 80 total home runs.
- Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.366).
- The Tigers are 28th in MLB with a .229 batting average.
- Detroit has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.9 runs per game (327 total runs).
- The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Detroit's 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.264).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.13 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday, May 28 against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Rodriguez has six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Rodriguez heads into this matchup with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-5
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Cody Bradford
|6/30/2023
|Rockies
|L 8-5
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Austin Gomber
|7/1/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Brendan White
|Peter Lambert
|7/2/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-9
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Connor Seabold
|7/4/2023
|Athletics
|L 1-0
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|JP Sears
|7/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Hogan Harris
|7/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Alek Manoah
|7/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Kevin Gausman
|7/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Bassitt
|7/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
