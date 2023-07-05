The Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 24th in MLB action with 80 total home runs.

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.366).

The Tigers are 28th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

Detroit has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.9 runs per game (327 total runs).

The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Tigers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Detroit's 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.264).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.13 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday, May 28 against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Rodriguez has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Rodriguez heads into this matchup with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Reese Olson Cody Bradford 6/30/2023 Rockies L 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Away Brendan White Peter Lambert 7/2/2023 Rockies W 14-9 Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics L 1-0 Home Tarik Skubal JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Ken Waldichuk 7/6/2023 Athletics - Home Michael Lorenzen Hogan Harris 7/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Alek Manoah 7/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners - Away - -

