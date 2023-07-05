Wednesday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (37-47) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (24-63) at 6:40 PM (on July 5). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Tigers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (1-5) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET

Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.

Detroit has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -225 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Detroit has scored 327 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule