The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 70 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .397, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season.

In 48 of 82 games this year (58.5%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).

He has homered in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 82), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this season (35.4%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .210 AVG .237 .311 OBP .305 .329 SLG .456 11 XBH 19 3 HR 9 14 RBI 28 40/19 K/BB 43/17 1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings