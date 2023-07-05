Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 70 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .397, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season.
- In 48 of 82 games this year (58.5%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).
- He has homered in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 82), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this season (35.4%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.210
|AVG
|.237
|.311
|OBP
|.305
|.329
|SLG
|.456
|11
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|9
|14
|RBI
|28
|40/19
|K/BB
|43/17
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.99).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.78, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .316 batting average against him.
