The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Athletics.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .245.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this year (58.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (16.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (20.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 25
.263 AVG .228
.345 OBP .303
.368 SLG .278
6 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 5
21/10 K/BB 14/9
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.99).
  • The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 6.78 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .316 to his opponents.
