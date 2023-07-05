Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Athletics.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Athletics Player Props
|Tigers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .245.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this year (58.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (20.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.263
|AVG
|.228
|.345
|OBP
|.303
|.368
|SLG
|.278
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|5
|21/10
|K/BB
|14/9
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.99).
- The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 6.78 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .316 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.