Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (hitting .359 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .279 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Vierling will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 in his last outings.
- In 38 of 63 games this season (60.3%) Vierling has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).
- He has homered in six games this year (9.5%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (20.6%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (7.9%).
- In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|34
|.223
|AVG
|.320
|.318
|OBP
|.360
|.340
|SLG
|.492
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|12
|15/12
|K/BB
|30/7
|3
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.99 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Waldichuk (1-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the left-hander tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing just one hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 6.78 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .316 to his opponents.
