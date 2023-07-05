On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (hitting .359 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .279 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Vierling will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 in his last outings.

In 38 of 63 games this season (60.3%) Vierling has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).

He has homered in six games this year (9.5%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (20.6%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (7.9%).

In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 34 .223 AVG .320 .318 OBP .360 .340 SLG .492 7 XBH 10 2 HR 5 10 RBI 12 15/12 K/BB 30/7 3 SB 2

