Jonathan Schoop -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is hitting .197 with seven doubles and 12 walks.

Schoop has gotten at least one hit in 43.4% of his games this year (23 of 53), with more than one hit three times (5.7%).

He has not homered in his 53 games this season.

Schoop has driven in a run in four games this season (7.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 13 of 53 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .211 AVG .187 .308 OBP .225 .281 SLG .227 4 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 5 11/8 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings