Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jake Marisnick -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Oakland Athletics, with Austin Pruitt on the hill, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rockies.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Austin Pruitt
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Athletics Player Props
|Tigers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Athletics
|Tigers vs Athletics Odds
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is hitting .210 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and three walks.
- This year, Marisnick has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 26 games (42.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 26 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Marisnick has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 26 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|.286
|AVG
|.156
|.333
|OBP
|.206
|.357
|SLG
|.375
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|7/1
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.99).
- The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will look to Pruitt (1-5) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Chicago White Sox without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.