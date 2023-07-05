The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Haase has picked up a hit in 48.4% of his 64 games this year, with more than one hit in 14.1% of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (4.7%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 18.8% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 16 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 34
.258 AVG .173
.298 OBP .229
.392 SLG .218
7 XBH 4
3 HR 0
16 RBI 5
28/6 K/BB 30/8
1 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 5.99 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Waldichuk (1-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.78, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
