The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is batting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
  • Ibanez has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 54 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Ibanez has had at least one RBI in 24.1% of his games this season (13 of 54), with more than one RBI three times (5.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (19 of 54), with two or more runs three times (5.6%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 26
.236 AVG .230
.253 OBP .280
.404 SLG .425
8 XBH 11
3 HR 3
7 RBI 10
20/2 K/BB 14/5
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 5.99 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Waldichuk (1-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.78 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when the lefty threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up only one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has a 6.78 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .316 to opposing hitters.
