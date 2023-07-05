Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 54 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Ibanez has had at least one RBI in 24.1% of his games this season (13 of 54), with more than one RBI three times (5.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (19 of 54), with two or more runs three times (5.6%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.236
|AVG
|.230
|.253
|OBP
|.280
|.404
|SLG
|.425
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|20/2
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.99 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Waldichuk (1-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.78 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when the lefty threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up only one hit.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.78 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .316 to opposing hitters.
