How to Watch the Tigers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics will take the field on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Tarik Skubal, who is expected to start for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Athletics Player Props
|Tigers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Athletics Prediction
|Tigers vs Athletics Odds
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 80 total home runs.
- Detroit is slugging .369, the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.230).
- Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.9 runs per game (327 total).
- The Tigers are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .301.
- The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 16 average in baseball.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.
- Detroit has a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.277).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Skubal will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Aug. 1, the 26-year-old southpaw started the game and went five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Rangers
|L 10-2
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/29/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-5
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Cody Bradford
|6/30/2023
|Rockies
|L 8-5
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Austin Gomber
|7/1/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Brendan White
|Peter Lambert
|7/2/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-9
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Connor Seabold
|7/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|JP Sears
|7/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hogan Harris
|7/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Luis Medina
|7/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Kevin Gausman
|7/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Kevin Gausman
|7/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Bassitt
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.